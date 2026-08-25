Review of parking by-laws getting underway in Inishowen

A public consultation on new parking by-laws gets underway on this day week in Inishowen as part of the first major review of the issue in twenty years.

People are being urged to contribute to the process and make their views known over the eight week consultation period.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Inishowen Cllr Fionan Bradley said in his view, part of the process of this review should see parking charges in Buncrana increased.

Cllr Bradley says this is an important issue, particularly as the revenue raised through the charges is ringfenced and spent in the local area…………..

You can listen to the whole conversation between Greg and Cllr Bradley here –