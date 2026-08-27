Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League of Ireland Preview

A historic weekend lies ahead for football in the North-West.

Finn Harps are away to UCD in the First Division tomorrow evening (Friday), while Derry City have to wait until Sunday when they host champions Shamrock Rovers.

Harps are bottom of the standings and have been on a seven-game losing streak since beating Wexford 1-0 at Finn Park at the beginning of July.

Derry City will look to bounce back from a 5-3 defeat at Bohemians against a Shamrock Rovers side who look poised to win a 23rd title.

Stephen Bradley’s team are four points clear of St. Patrick’s Athletic with a game in hand.

On Saturday, Donegal teams Cockhill Celtic, Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United will all begin their journey into senior football when they compete in Round 1 of the inaugural National League – effectively the third tier of the LOI.

The new league will be introduced with a short, truncated season starting this Saturday and will run until November, with a full season scheduled to run alongside the new 2027 League Of Ireland campaign.

This weekend, Cockhill and Letterkenny are away to Galway sides Mervue United and Salthill Devon respectively.

Bonagee are at home to Home Farm of Dublin in their first outing in senior football.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to former Finn Harps manager Anthony Gorman on The Score this week about a huge weekend for soccer in the county…