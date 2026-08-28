‘How can you ask us to vote for fuel price increases?’ – Doherty

An emergency sitting of the Dáil has heard extending temporary excise reductions on petrol and diesel will cost four-hundred and seven-million euro.

The duty will return to its original rate on a phased basis between the start of November and the end of February.

The cut is worth 32 cents per litre of diesel, 27 cents per litre of petrol and over 7 cents per litre of green diesel.

Tánaiste Simon Harris says the government is continuing to monitor developments closely………………

Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty gain moved an amendment to today’s special finance resolution that would stop the rise of fuel taxes while process remain high.

Speaking during the special Dail sitting, he says this is essentially a vote to increase fuel prices……………..

100% Redress Leader Charles Ward hit out at the Government’s record on Energy: