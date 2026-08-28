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The Outlet

Plans announced for energy storage battery facility near Drumkeen

FuturEnergy Ireland has announced plans to develop a battery energy storage facility in East Donegal.

The Lettermore Energy Storage project is located within the townlands of Lettermore and Aughkeely, west of Drumkeen.

FuturEnergy Ireland is a wind energy developer, established in 2021 as a stand-alone joint venture between Coillte and the ESB.

FuturEnergy Ireland says as Ireland continues to increase the amount of electricity generated from its renewable sources such as wind and solar, long-duration energy storage will play an increasingly important role in ensuring that clean energy can be stored and used when it is needed.

They say analysis indicates that multi-day energy storage could reduce wasted power and lower energy generation costs by more than 25% annually.

This week, the company is delivering an introductory newsletter to homes adjacent to the proposed site, including a site study and projected timelines.

FuturEnergy Ireland says it is committed to engaging closely with the local community throughout the development process, and exploring opportunities for local economic and educational benefits.

As part of the planning process, a range of environmental and technical assessments will be undertaken in the coming weeks, with the company intending to make a planning application in the final quarter of this year.

More details HERE

You can read the newsletter HERE

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