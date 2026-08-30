Brian McCormick Cup Results – Sunday 31st August

Donegal Junior League – Brian McCormick Cup Round 1 Results – Sun 30th August
Ballybofey United 2-1 Cappry Rovers
Bonagee United 3-2 Rathmullan Celtic
Cranford FC 1-0 Dunfanaghy Youths
Deele Harps 3-4 Convoy Arsenal
Donegal Town 1-2 St Catherines FC
Drumkeen United V Curragh Athletic
Glenea United 3-0 Gweedore Celtic
Keadue Rovers V Kilmacrennan Celtic
Kerrykeel 71 V Whitestrand Utd
Letterkenny Rovers 1-0 Fanad United
Lifford Celtic V Raphoe Town
Milford United 3-2 Swilly Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 2-0 Drumoghill (Played on Friday)