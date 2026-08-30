Police in Derry investigating hit-and-run collision and vehicle arson

Police in Derry are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision and linked vehicle arson.

At approximately 6.30pm, in the Queens Quay area of the city, it was reported that a woman, aged in her 50s, was struck by a white Ford Transit van that also collided with another vehicle nearby.

The woman required hospital treatment for her injuries – not believed to be serious at this time.

Officers later received a report at around 10.10pm on Saturday that a van had been located completely burnt out in the Sheriff’s Road area.

At this time, Police believe this same vehicle was involved in the earlier hit-and-run collision, with enquiries continuing.

They are appealing to anyone with information, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist with the investigation to contact police on 101.