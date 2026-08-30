Connolly, McClean, Chapman & Norcott react after Derry City are pegged back by Shamrock Rovers

Champions Shamrock Rovers came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Derry City in the League of Ireland Premier Division this evening.

They trailed 3-1 at half-time at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Ellis Chapman with two of the goals and Michael Duffy with the other for the home side.

They were cancelled out by second half goals from Graham Burke and Dylan Watts.

Here are the thoughts of Derry City Interim Manager Mark Connolly…

Ellis Chapman scored twice tonight – here he is speaking with Martin Holmes…

Goalkeeper Tom Norcott made his debut this evening…

And here’s Derry player Patrick McClean looking ahead to next week’s FAI Cup Quarter-Final against Dundalk…