Cricket: North-West Premier League Results – 29/08/26

North-West Cricket Premier League Results – Saturday 29/08/26

Section 1 Results

Bready vs Coleraine: Bready won by 3 wickets. Coleraine set a target of 132 runs all out. Bready successfully chased it down, finishing on 110/7 in 35.2 overs after a rain-adjusted or interrupted target.

Fox Lodge vs Donemana: Donemana won by 17 runs (DLS method). Fox Lodge batted first, scoring an impressive 253/6. Donemana’s innings reached 122/3 in 22 overs when the game concluded via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Newbuildings vs Strabane: Newbuildings won by 8 wickets. Strabane was bowled out for 101 runs. Newbuildings comfortably chased the target, reaching 106/2.

Brigade vs St Johnston: St Johnston won by 30 runs (DLS method). St Johnston posted 251/6 in 48 overs. Brigade fell short in their response, finishing on 207/9 in 41 overs under DLS guidelines.

Section 2 Results

Letterkenny vs Burndennett: Burndennett won by 6 wickets. Letterkenny posted 197 runs all out. Burndennett reached the target, finishing on 198/4.

Ardmore vs Killyclooney: Ardmore won by 214 runs. Ardmore put on a dominant batting display to score 361/7 and bowled Killyclooney out for 147.

Glendermott vs Bonds Glen: Bonds Glen won by 78 runs. Bonds Glen scored 173 runs, then bowled Glendermott out for just 95.

Ballyspallen vs Eglinton: Game awarded to Eglinton. Ballyspallen was sitting at 19/0 after 2.4 overs chasing Eglinton’s total of 159, but the match was awarded directly to Eglinton due to a missing DLS sheet.