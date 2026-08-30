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Draw against Mervue “bittersweet” for Cullen & Cockhill

Cockhill Celtic had to settle for a 1-1 draw in their opening FAI National League game away to Mervue United in Galway yesterday afternoon.
Cockhill broke the deadlock on 47 minutes when Tiernan Ruddy slotted home low past the Mervue ‘keeper.
Just as it looked as if Cockhill would mark their first game at senior level with a win, Mervue were awarded a penalty in the 93rd minute and Gavin Smyth fired low to the corner to deny the Inishowen side a famous win.
Despite the “bittersweet” nature of the result, Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen told Ciaran Cannon it’s great to get the league up and running…
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