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“It’ll suit me down to the ground” – Danny McGonigle on being named President Of Tug Of War Ireland

Danny McGonigle

Donegal native Danny McGonigle has been announced as the new President of Tug of War Ireland.

A legend of Tug Of War here in the county since the 1970s, McGonigle has been appointed to the role in recognition of a lifetime of service to the sport.

Danny is synonymous with the sport in Clonmany and has, remarkably won 37 All-Ireland medals.

He has also represented Ireland and was Chairman of Clonmany Tug Of War Club for almost 40 years.

“Big Danny” spoke to Highland Radio’s Ciaran Cannon this afternoon…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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