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National Slowdown Day to coincide with the reopening of schools

Motorists are being urged to be cautious on Donegal’s roads this week as schools fully reopen after the summer break.

The warning comes as Gardai carry out a 24 hour nationwide speed enforcement operation today.

It began at midnight as part of National SlowDown Day, and is aimed at promoting safer driving and reducing speed-related collisions, with an emphasis on areas close to schools.

Meanwhile, Department of Education figures show 33,747 pupils and students are attending schools across Donegal, 19,052 pupils at primary level and 14,695 at secondary level.

2,136 children have started their school journey in Junior Infant classes, while 2,531 First Year students are starting secondary school.

 

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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