Printer issue leads to game being awarded to visitors!

A rule that few people will have been aware of led to a cricket match in the North West Cricket Union Premier League being awarded to one side following a printer issue!

Ballyspallen were playing Eglinton on Saturday when rain halted play.

Eglinton had been bowled out for 159 in 48.1 overs and the hosts were on 19 from two overs when play stopped.

Overs were set to be lost and officials declared that the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method was to be calculated.

However, a broken printer meant that a DLS sheet could not be produced and, as a result, the visiting Eglinton team were awarded the victory without a further ball being bowled.

According to a report on BBC Northern Ireland, the North West Cricket Union regulations state the team which hosts the match will immediately concede the game if a DLS sheet cannot be produced to both sides and umpires.

It added that the regulations also state that the home club should have “a computer loaded with the necessary software, a compatible and operational printer with a sufficient supply of paper and ink, and a proficient operator”.