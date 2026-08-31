Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Printer issue leads to game being awarded to visitors!

A rule that few people will have been aware of led to a cricket match in the North West Cricket Union Premier League being awarded to one side following a printer issue!

Ballyspallen were playing Eglinton on Saturday when rain halted play.

Eglinton had been bowled out for 159 in 48.1 overs and the hosts were on 19 from two overs when play stopped.

Overs were set to be lost and officials declared that the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method was to be calculated.

However, a broken printer meant that a DLS sheet could not be produced and, as a result, the visiting Eglinton team were awarded the victory without a further ball being bowled.

According to a report on BBC Northern Ireland, the North West Cricket Union regulations state the team which hosts the match will immediately concede the game if a DLS sheet cannot be produced to both sides and umpires.

It added that the regulations also state that the home club should have “a computer loaded with the necessary software, a compatible and operational printer with a sufficient supply of paper and ink, and a proficient operator”.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

School Speed Sign
News, Top Stories

National Slowdown Day to coincide with the reopening of schools

31 August 2026
hedge cutting
News, Top Stories

Road safety advice issued ahead of hedge cutting season

31 August 2026
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal one of the most affordable counties for first-time Buyers, but a single buyer still needs over €57,000

31 August 2026
788413613_1754570302475298_1352702702440226708_n
News

Cross-border jobs fair taking place in Derry next week

31 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

School Speed Sign
News, Top Stories

National Slowdown Day to coincide with the reopening of schools

31 August 2026
hedge cutting
News, Top Stories

Road safety advice issued ahead of hedge cutting season

31 August 2026
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal one of the most affordable counties for first-time Buyers, but a single buyer still needs over €57,000

31 August 2026
788413613_1754570302475298_1352702702440226708_n
News

Cross-border jobs fair taking place in Derry next week

31 August 2026
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio

Tánaiste confirms the State’s personal investment scheme will include a tax-free threshold

30 August 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating hit-and-run collision and vehicle arson

30 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube