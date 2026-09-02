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IFPO questions why EU fisheries rules could be relaxed for Iceland

Aodh O Donnell of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation (IFPO) in Killybegs harbour, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 

The Irish Fish Producers Organisation is questioning why rules under the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy were prepared to be relaxed for Iceland, but not for Ireland.

It follows Iceland’s rejection of a return to EU accession talks this week, after the European Commission indicated there was scope for flexibility on fisheries rules to accommodate the country.

The IFPO is now calling on the Government to seek a comprehensive review of Ireland’s position under the Common Fisheries Policy.

Chief Executive Aodh O’Donnell says Irish fishermen have been told for years that the CFP is fixed and quota shares cannot change:

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