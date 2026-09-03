Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

The Score – 03/09/26

This week on The Score…

Former Harps captain Joe Boyle joins us for our weekly League of Ireland chat to look ahead to the games for Finn Harps in the First Division and Derry City in the FAI Cup. Harps Chairman Ian Harkin tells us about the appointment of Darren Murray as the clubs academy director. We hear from Donegal League club Cranford United who are celebrating their 50th anniversary and Clerk of the Course Brian Gibbons previews this weekend’s Danny Gormley Knockalla Hill Climb.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday September 3rd

3 September 2026
Forsa Pension 1
News, Top Stories

Forsa to ballot school secretaries and caretakers on draft deal

3 September 2026
orange+men
News, Audio, Top Stories

Orange Order applies for permission to march down Garvaghey Road

3 September 2026
Buncrana community hospital
News, Top Stories

HSE extend tender return date at Buncrana Community Hospital

3 September 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday September 3rd

3 September 2026
Forsa Pension 1
News, Top Stories

Forsa to ballot school secretaries and caretakers on draft deal

3 September 2026
orange+men
News, Audio, Top Stories

Orange Order applies for permission to march down Garvaghey Road

3 September 2026
Buncrana community hospital
News, Top Stories

HSE extend tender return date at Buncrana Community Hospital

3 September 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies following August crash in Co Leitrim

3 September 2026
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Buncrana hundreds of homes short to meet local housing demand – Cllr Murray

3 September 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube