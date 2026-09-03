The Score – 03/09/26

This week on The Score…

Former Harps captain Joe Boyle joins us for our weekly League of Ireland chat to look ahead to the games for Finn Harps in the First Division and Derry City in the FAI Cup. Harps Chairman Ian Harkin tells us about the appointment of Darren Murray as the clubs academy director. We hear from Donegal League club Cranford United who are celebrating their 50th anniversary and Clerk of the Course Brian Gibbons previews this weekend’s Danny Gormley Knockalla Hill Climb.