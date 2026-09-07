Assembly told questions must be asked about exclusion of Israeli athletes from Derry event

The Assembly has been told more clarification is needed in light of the exclusion of Israeli athletes from the Europe Triathlon Cup in Derry at the weekend.

North West Triathlon Club, which organised Saturday’s race, said it couldn’t support their participation in the event because of concerns over athlete and public safety, and the potential for protests and serious disruption.

In the Assembly Chamber this afternoon, DUP Foyle MLA Julie Middleton said this amounted to a capitulation, about which questions need to be asked………