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Altnagelvin Hospital’s ED is at breaking point – McCrossan

The Assembly at Stormont has been told that three nurses were attacked by people attending the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry last week

The issue was raised by West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, who told members the facility was designed for 35,000 people each year, but the numbers passing through are now more than double that.

He says not only is the hospital serving Foyle and West Tyrone, but now more and more people are being referred from Fermanagh and South Tyrone as well.

Mr McCrossan said people get exercised about symbols, but this is what people should really be concentrating on…….

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