85% of adults receiving suspicious contact at least once a month

85% of adults here get suspicious calls, texts or emails at least once a month.

That’s according to new research from FraudSMART, which says only 15 per cent of people check if a company or website is legitimate.

The study also revealed one in four reported that suspicious calls and messages seemed AI-generated, as the Banking and Payment Federation launches its new ‘See the Scam behind the Screen’ campaign.

Niamh Davenport, Head of Financial Crime at BPFI, says fraudsters good at manipulating people: