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Buncrana Culture Night set to return this Friday

Buncrana Culture Night is set to return to the town this Friday.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s event is back with an expanded programme of activities, extending later into the evening and turning Buncrana into a vibrant cultural destination after 6pm.

The programme of events will be delivered under the theme “Edge of the Atlantic, Heart and Sound of the Arts,” celebrating Buncrana’s unique identity through music, storytelling, visual arts, performance and shared cultural experiences.

The event is delivered as a part of Donegal County Council’s Night-Time Economy Initiative, working in collaboration with local businesses, artists, performers and community organisations to create an engaging cultural programme throughout the town.

Earlier this summer, an Expression of Interest campaign was launched inviting people to become part of this year’s celebration.

Businesses are encouraged to consider opening later into the evening, hosting creative activity or collaborating with local artists to help transform Buncrana into a town-wide cultural experience.

The Culture Night programme is being announced daily on social media in the run up to the night, with people being encouraged to follow ‘Buncrana by Night’ social media channels, with artist announcements, venue spotlights and programme highlights revealed as the countdown to Friday begins.

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