Donegal Intermediate Hurling Final Preview – Unbeaten Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon face 2023 winners Carndonagh

Saturday sees the meeting of Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon and Carndonagh in the Donegal Intermediate Hurling Final at O’Donnell Park.

The Intermediate decider is sandwiched in between the junior and senior final in a mouth-watering triple header in Letterkenny.

It’s the Ernesiders’ first Intermediate Final since 1997 and they enter the weekend on good form having gone unbeaten in the championship so far.

Aodh Ruadh Joint-Manager Barry O’Neill has been looking ahead to a huge occasion for the club with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…

Standing between Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon and glory on Saturday are Carndonagh.

Carn are no strangers to the top ranks of hurling in the county and won the Intermediate title back in 2023.

With 13 of their players also involved in the latter stages of the Intermediate Football Championship, Player-Manager Cathal Doherty says there’s a good balance between football and hurling at the club…

Throw-in is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon at O’Donnell Park.