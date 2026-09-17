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The Outlet

Donegal Junior Hurling Final Preview – Letterkenny Gaels aiming to defend title against St. Eunan’s

Letterkenny Gaels Manager Conor Boyce (L) and St. Eunan’s Manager Eunan O’Donnell

Letterkenny Gaels could claim back-to-back Donegal Junior Hurling titles when they lock horns local rivals St. Eunan’s in the final this Saturday afternoon.

Gaels created history last year by beating Burt to win their first ever county hurling silverware at adult level.

Their manager Conor Boyce spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly in the lead up to the game and, although his team have already gotten the better of St. Eunan’s in the championship this year, he says it’ll be a huge challenge to come out on top on Saturday…

 

Eunan O’Donnell is the St. Eunan’s Manager heading into the clash.

O’Donnell says he’s hoping his young team can rise to the occasion…

 

Throw-in is at 1pm on O’Donnell Park on Saturday.

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