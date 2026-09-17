Donegal Senior Hurling Final Preview – Setanta and St. Eunan’s to renew recent rivalry

Setanta and St. Eunan’s will go head-to-head in this year’s Donegal Senior Hurling Final at O’Donnell Park on Saturday evening.

It’s a repeat of last year’s decider, which Setanta won by five points, and the reigning champions are aiming to win their 20th senior county title in their history.

St. Eunan’s will hope to spoil the party at their home venue as they go into the final having stormed to an 11-point victory of Burt at the semi-final stage.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with both camps at a press event leading up to this weekend’s game.

Firstly, here’s Setanta Manager Mark Marley…

Setanta Captain Stephen McBride…

St. Eunan’s Manager Gerry McGlynn…

And here’s St Eunan’s player Cathal O’Brien…

Throw-in is at 5pm at O’Donnell Park on Saturday.