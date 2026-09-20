16-year-olds set to receive €100 arts and culture event vouchers under Budget proposal

16-year-olds are in line to receive a €100 voucher to spend on arts and culture events under a proposal for the upcoming Budget.

The Sunday Independent reports that plans being pushed by Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan would involve the launch of a downloadable card next year to attend concerts, the theatre, and other arts events.

The perk would benefit around 75,000 teenagers and would follow a similar move made by France, which in 2021 gave all 18-year-olds a €300 culture pass.

It is expected that, if Mr O’Donovan can get his proposal over the line, venues would claim reimbursement from the Government, as is the case with the French model.