Boggs echoes calls for action on Altnagelvin ED

The North’s Health Minister is again being urged to prioritise the upgrade of Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department.

West Tyrone MLA Paul Boggs told the Assembly this week that while the situation facing staff and patients alike has been raised repeatedly in the chamber, it is not possible to overemphasise the need for action.

Mr Boggs welcomed a commitment from the minister that a new ED at Altnagevin will be “incredibly high on the project list” for the Department when the budget becomes available, but says even though the financial situation is dire at present, the focus on this project cannot be lost…………