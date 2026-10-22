Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Concert 2026

Galway Getaway

Road Safety Radio

Local Hero Search

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Boggs echoes calls for action on Altnagelvin ED

The North’s Health Minister is again being urged to prioritise the upgrade of Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department.

West Tyrone MLA Paul Boggs told the Assembly this week that while the situation facing staff and patients alike has been raised repeatedly in the chamber, it is not possible to overemphasise the need for action.

Mr Boggs welcomed a commitment from the minister that a new ED at Altnagevin will be “incredibly high on the project list” for the Department when the budget becomes available, but says even though the financial situation is dire at present, the focus on this project cannot be lost…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Joy Beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council must make provisions for people in unsafe DCB homes during Storm Beolo – Beard

24 October 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

UE warns of temporary road closures on Leck Road to facilitate pipe laying on bridge

24 October 2026
RSR - Donna-Marie Doherty graphic
Audio, Playback

Road Safety Radio – Pedestrian Safety 23/10/2026

23 October 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday October 23rd

23 October 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Joy Beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council must make provisions for people in unsafe DCB homes during Storm Beolo – Beard

24 October 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

UE warns of temporary road closures on Leck Road to facilitate pipe laying on bridge

24 October 2026
RSR - Donna-Marie Doherty graphic
Audio, Playback

Road Safety Radio – Pedestrian Safety 23/10/2026

23 October 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday October 23rd

23 October 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Update – N13 reopens after earlier collision

23 October 2026
orange warning
News, Top Stories

Local councils urge caution as Storm Boelo approaches the North West

23 October 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube