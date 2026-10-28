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The Outlet

Criminal legal aid deal within reach as Minister and Law Society agree talks

The Justice Minister and the Law Society have agreed on a process aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute over criminal legal aid payments.

Both sides will meet again on Friday, following talks with Minister Jim O’Callaghan this morning.

The Law Society says it has identified two key issues which could move the process forward if they’re addressed effectively.

Eoghan O’Sullivan, a partner with Powderly Solicitors, says solicitors are only seeking a small number of changes to the new payment system and believes a deal is within reach:

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