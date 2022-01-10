  • 94.7fm / 103.3fm / 104.7fm
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

23,909 new Covid cases confirmed

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

23,909 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said this evening it’s essential for everyone to protect themselves and others from infection. Every small action to limit the spread of this disease is vital, he said, as the country continues to experience a large volume of patients in hospital, up a third on this time last week.

Dr Holohan also reminded parents that the vaccine programme is now open to all children between 5 -11 years of age.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team 

 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23,909* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

 

As of 8am today, 1,063 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 89 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“Today, we continue to report a very high level of incidence of COVID-19 in the community. It is essential for everyone to protect themselves and others from infection. Every small action to limit the spread of this disease is vital, as we continue to experience a large volume of patients in hospital, up a third on this time last week.

 

“Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is an individual, with family and friends, and a team of healthcare workers providing care to them in very difficult circumstances. The best way we can continue to support our health service and protect each other is to continue to follow the public health advice as best we can – staying home and isolating if we have symptoms, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, opening windows, wearing facemasks and working from home where possi.    

 

“Our most important layer of protection throughout this pandemic continues to be the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine programme is now open to all children between 5 -11 years of age and we know that the benefits of vaccinating children far outweigh the risks.  

 

“Most children will experience a very mild form of this disease, for a small few, they may become severely ill. The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of preventing severe illness and disease in those who are fully vaccinated.
 

“Getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child. I would encourage all parents and guardians to discuss this update to our vaccination programme with your child and ensure that they are aware that vaccination is available to them. I would also encourage you to engage with the trusted health advice available on the HSE website, and with your own family clinician if you have any concerns about bringing your child for this vaccine.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Playback

Nine til Noon Show – Listen back to Monday’s Programme

11 January 2022
News Logo Posts
Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday January 10th

10 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

23,909 new Covid cases confirmed

10 January 2022
danasemb[1]
News, Top Stories

McCrossan denies Assembly recall was politically motivated

10 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Playback

Nine til Noon Show – Listen back to Monday’s Programme

11 January 2022
News Logo Posts
Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday January 10th

10 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

23,909 new Covid cases confirmed

10 January 2022
danasemb[1]
News, Top Stories

McCrossan denies Assembly recall was politically motivated

10 January 2022
News Logo Posts
News, Top Stories

Missing woman found safe and well

10 January 2022
paul givan2
News, Top Stories

Givan hopeful of agreement on protocol

10 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube