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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, June 4th

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, June 4th

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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, June 4th

4 June 2026
colum eastwood
News

Eastwood welcomes £1.2m for new Derry community centre

4 June 2026
Ciaran Mullooly
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Mullooly criticises new EU regional fund proposal

4 June 2026
ni fire service
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Fire extinguished in Sion Mills

4 June 2026
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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, June 4th

4 June 2026
colum eastwood
News

Eastwood welcomes £1.2m for new Derry community centre

4 June 2026
Ciaran Mullooly
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Mullooly criticises new EU regional fund proposal

4 June 2026
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Fire extinguished in Sion Mills

4 June 2026
bank-of-ireland
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Bank of Ireland warn of ‘significant spike’ in fraudulent texts

4 June 2026
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Two Donegal venues included in nighttime museum scheme

4 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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