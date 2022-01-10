  • 94.7fm / 103.3fm / 104.7fm
Red Cross assisting ambulance service in Donegal

It’s emerged that the Red Cross has been deployed to assist the National Ambulance Service in Donegal.

The additional support has been drafted in in response to challenges caused by the ongoing Covid-19 surge, to assist in patient transportation and transfers.

The organisation is also providing ambulance assistance in Dublin, Cork, Naas, Tipperary, Cavan and Limerick and is coordinating with the Order of Malta and St John Ambulance.

The Red Cross say they expect the service to be extended to other counties in the coming weeks.

