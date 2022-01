There’s been a 23% increase in the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal, along with a sharp rise in the number of people claiming enhanced illness benefit.

This week 2,381 people claimed the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the county, up from 1,936 last week.

11,331 people are in receipt of Enhanced Illness Benefit in Donegal this week, up from 8,926 last week.