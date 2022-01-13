Fullerton family to receive copy of long awaited report

The family of murder Donegal Councillor Eddie Fullerton will today receive a copy of the report into 19 contentious murder investigations compiled by the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland.

Eddie Fullerton’s murder at his home in Buncrana in May 1991 has been included in the ‘Operation Greenwich’ report, amid widespread claims that there was collusion in his killing, which was claimed by the UDA.

We understand the Fullerton family will see the report today, but it will be at least tomorrow before it is published.