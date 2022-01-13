Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Fullerton family to receive copy of long awaited report

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The family of murder Donegal Councillor Eddie Fullerton will today receive a copy of the report into 19 contentious murder investigations compiled by the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland.

Eddie Fullerton’s murder at his home in Buncrana in May 1991 has been included in the ‘Operation Greenwich’ report, amid widespread claims that there was collusion in his killing, which was claimed by the UDA.

We understand the Fullerton family will see the report today, but it will be at least tomorrow before it is published.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live! Friday’s Nine till Noon Show

13 January 2022
fullerton memorial
News, Top Stories

Fullerton family to receive copy of long awaited report

13 January 2022
covid 19 form
News, Top Stories

11,331 people receiving Enhanced Illness Benefit in Donegal

13 January 2022
donal mandy kelly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Kelly calls for right turning lane at Corkey junction

13 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live! Friday’s Nine till Noon Show

13 January 2022
fullerton memorial
News, Top Stories

Fullerton family to receive copy of long awaited report

13 January 2022
covid 19 form
News, Top Stories

11,331 people receiving Enhanced Illness Benefit in Donegal

13 January 2022
donal mandy kelly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Kelly calls for right turning lane at Corkey junction

13 January 2022
milford resource
News, Top Stories

Milford Resource Centre supports nine local initiatives

13 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

20,909 new ROI Covid-19 cases, 83 deaths this week

12 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube