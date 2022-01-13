Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kelly calls for right turning lane at Corkey junction

A local Councillor has called for a right turning lane to be developed the Corkey junction, on the main Letterkenny to Lifford road.

Cllr Donal “Mandy” Kelly says that he has received numerous complaints about the safety of the junction, which is located just past the Manorcunningham Roundabout.

Donegal County Council officials told Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this week that there was not a sufficient amount of accidents recorded at the location to justify such a move.

However, Cllr Kelly says most of the accidents that have occured at the junction have gone unreported, and there is an urgent to be addressed……..

