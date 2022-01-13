Milford Resource Centre supports nine local initiatives

Nine community groups and causes have received donations of €500 each from the Milford District Resource Centre, funded entirely by the local community.

The donations, which total €4,500, were funded by profits made via the Milford Development Fund, which comprises of money made by the Resource Centre, as well as the Rags to Riches Charity Shop in Milford.

The fund has now donated over €11,000 euro to local causes over its lifetime.

Declan Meehan is the Manager of the Milford District Resource Centre……………