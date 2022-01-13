Police continuing to investigate Sion Mills incident

Police are continuing their enquiries into an altercation that took place in the Main Street area of Sion Mills yesterday.

It’s believed that the incident began in a property, and continued onto the street, with one man armed with a knife.

Three men were taken to hospital with their injuries, and Police arrested two men in relation to the incident.

One man in his 30s who was arrested in relation to the incident has been released today pending bail, while another man in his 20s remains in Police custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 275 of 12/01/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.