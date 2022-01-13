Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Watch: Ulster GAA Preview with Declan Bogue

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin


On the pitch this weekend in Ulster, the provincial senior club final between Kilcoo of Down and Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly takes centre stage.

Kilcoo are the defending champions and seen as favourites having defeated the fancied Glen of Maghera in the semi final while Derrygonnelly had big wins over the Tyrone and Armagh champions to leave themselves one win away from a first Ulster title.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to that game and this weekend’s Dr McKenna Cup games with Ulster GAA Journalist Declan Bogue:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

18,904 new ROI Covid-19 cases announced

13 January 2022
richard
Playback

Employment rights with Richard Grogan

13 January 2022
p095d61s
Playback

January’s “Dear Greg….” With Keeley

13 January 2022
donegaltown2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of flood relief measures in Donegal Town raised once again

13 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

18,904 new ROI Covid-19 cases announced

13 January 2022
richard
Playback

Employment rights with Richard Grogan

13 January 2022
p095d61s
Playback

January’s “Dear Greg….” With Keeley

13 January 2022
donegaltown2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of flood relief measures in Donegal Town raised once again

13 January 2022
Inland Fisheries 1
News

Donegal fishermen to benefit from new Brexit scheme

13 January 2022
SIONMILLS
News, Top Stories

Police continuing to investigate Sion Mills incident

13 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube