Watch: Ulster GAA Preview with Declan Bogue



On the pitch this weekend in Ulster, the provincial senior club final between Kilcoo of Down and Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly takes centre stage.

Kilcoo are the defending champions and seen as favourites having defeated the fancied Glen of Maghera in the semi final while Derrygonnelly had big wins over the Tyrone and Armagh champions to leave themselves one win away from a first Ulster title.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to that game and this weekend’s Dr McKenna Cup games with Ulster GAA Journalist Declan Bogue: