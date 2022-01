Enquiries are continuing into the death of Ashling Murphy, with Gardaí shifting their attention to a bicycle believed to be linked to the incident.

A man who was arrested yesterday and questioned about the fatal attack on the 23-year-old has been eliminated as a suspect.

Ashling’s death has brought women’s safety to the fore again.

Dr Marie Hainsworth, Manager Donegal Domestic Violence Centre told the Nine til Noon Show that a balanced discussion with men and women needs to be had: