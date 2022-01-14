Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Breaking: Gardaí investigate unexplained death of man in Buncrana

A Garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in “unexplained circumstance”.

At approximately 7:30pm on Friday evening, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana.

The body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved and will remain preserved overnight. The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and both will attend the scene on Saturday.

A post-mortem will be conducted with the results of this examination to determine the course of the Garda investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

