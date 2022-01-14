Fullerton family welcome official recognition of collusion belief

The daughter of Eddie Fullerton says for their belief that there was collusion in his murder to be officially recognised is to be welcomed.

Donegal County Councillor Eddie Fullerton was shot dead at his home in Buncrana in 1991.

The Police Ombudsman’s report published today revealed that Eddie Fullerton was not notified that personal information relating to him had been found in a loyalist intelligence ‘cache’ in Derry in November 1989, almost two years before his death.

Mrs Marie Anderson also found that there was no record that intelligence requests from Gardai between June 1991 and January 1993 were responded to by RUC Special Branch in the case of Mr Fullerton.

She says concerns of collusive behaviours raised by the Fullerton family were legitimate and justified.

Amanda Fullerton says the report raises concerns that now need to be addressed: