Greenwich report highlights failings in Patrick Shanaghan death

The Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, Mrs Marie Anderson has identified collusive behaviours in 19 murders and multiple attempted murders in the North West between 1989 and 1993.

One of those is the killing of 33 year old Patrick Shanagan from Aghyaran, Co Tyrone who was shot dead while travelling to work in Castlederg in 1991.

Among a number of failings, the Greenwich report found that police failed to allow a doctor examine the body of Mr Shanaghan at the scene.

His brother in law, Martin Bogues says for the family, that is one of the most disturbing findings: