Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Greenwich report highlights failings in Patrick Shanaghan death

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, Mrs Marie Anderson has identified collusive behaviours in 19 murders and multiple attempted murders in the North West between 1989 and 1993.

One of those is the killing of 33 year old Patrick Shanagan from Aghyaran, Co Tyrone who was shot dead while travelling to work in Castlederg in 1991.

Among a number of failings, the Greenwich report found that police failed to allow a doctor examine the body of Mr Shanaghan at the scene.

His brother in law, Martin Bogues says for the family, that is one of the most disturbing findings:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fullerton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fullerton family welcome official recognition of collusion belief

14 January 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Vigils taking place in Donegal in memory of Ashling Murphy

14 January 2022
hospital beds
News

42 people on a trolley at LUH

14 January 2022
Gerard Casey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Wife of Gerard Casey welcomes PONI report

14 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Fullerton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fullerton family welcome official recognition of collusion belief

14 January 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Vigils taking place in Donegal in memory of Ashling Murphy

14 January 2022
hospital beds
News

42 people on a trolley at LUH

14 January 2022
Gerard Casey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Wife of Gerard Casey welcomes PONI report

14 January 2022
poni
Audio, News, Top Stories

Greenwich report highlights failings in Patrick Shanaghan death

14 January 2022
aldi sign
News, Top Stories

45 new jobs on the way for Donegal

14 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube