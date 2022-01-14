Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Long-awaited resurfacing works to be carried out in Letterkenny

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has welcomed the news that several lanes in the Letterkenny area will be resurfaced in the coming year.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says that the lanes have never been resurfaced, either by the old Letterkenny Town Council, or Donegal County Council – and now they are in urgent need of repairs.

The lanes at Oakfield Terrace, Muckish Avenue and Slieve Sneacht have been allocated funding for resurfacing, and Cllr Kavanagh says it’s important works are scheduled as soon as possible:

