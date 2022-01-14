Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Vigils taking place in Donegal in memory of Ashling Murphy

A number of vigils are being held in Donegal today in memory of Ashling Murphy.

A teacher, Ms Murphy was out for a run when she was attacked along the banks of the Grand Canal at around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23 year old was a member of Tyrone-Based, The Blackwater Céilí Band, in her memory, a vigil has been organised by the Irish Music Organisation in Omagh this evening at the Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre at 6pm.

Vigils are taking place also outside the Dail in Dublin and in Tullamore.

