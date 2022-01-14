Wife of Gerard Casey welcomes PONI report

The wife of Gerard Casey who now lives in Donegal, says the Police Ombudsman’s report is vindication for them.

Gerard Casey was murdered by the UDA/UFF on April 4th 1989 at his home in Rasharkin.

Two gunmen forced open the front door of the address with a sledgehammer before shooting Mr Casey a number of times in front of his wife and infant daughter.

The Greenwich report highlighted that despite some evidence, a number of people were never arrested or not arrested until sometime later.

Gerard’s wife, Una Casey Egan says the report is another step in their campaign for justice: