Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Wife of Gerard Casey welcomes PONI report

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The wife of Gerard Casey who now lives in Donegal, says the Police Ombudsman’s report is vindication for them.

Gerard Casey was murdered by the UDA/UFF on April 4th 1989 at his home in Rasharkin.

Two gunmen forced open the front door of the address with a sledgehammer before shooting Mr Casey a number of times in front of his wife and infant daughter.

The Greenwich report highlighted that despite some evidence, a number of people were never arrested or not arrested until sometime later.

Gerard’s wife, Una Casey Egan says the report is another step in their campaign for justice:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fullerton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fullerton family welcome official recognition of collusion belief

14 January 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Vigils taking place in Donegal in memory of Ashling Murphy

14 January 2022
hospital beds
News

42 people on a trolley at LUH

14 January 2022
Gerard Casey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Wife of Gerard Casey welcomes PONI report

14 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Fullerton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fullerton family welcome official recognition of collusion belief

14 January 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Vigils taking place in Donegal in memory of Ashling Murphy

14 January 2022
hospital beds
News

42 people on a trolley at LUH

14 January 2022
Gerard Casey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Wife of Gerard Casey welcomes PONI report

14 January 2022
poni
Audio, News, Top Stories

Greenwich report highlights failings in Patrick Shanaghan death

14 January 2022
aldi sign
News, Top Stories

45 new jobs on the way for Donegal

14 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube