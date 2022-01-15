Buncrana “devastated” following death of man last night – Cllr Murray

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says the local community in Buncrana has been “devastated”, after the death of a man in the town last night.

Gardaí say the body of a man in his fifties was discovered in “unexplained circumstances” in the Knockalla Drive area of Buncrana yesterday evening at approximately 7:30pm.

It’s understood that the scene has been preserved, and an examination of the scene as well as a post mortem will take place today. Gardaí say the results of these examinations will determine the course of their investigations.

Councillor Jack Murray is from Buncrana, and he says there is overwhelming feeling of shock and sadness in the town today…