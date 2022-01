Donegal County Council is to write to the new Atlantic Technological University once it is formed to seek assurances that ensure there is a place on its board for a council member.

The issue was raised at a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Meeting this week by Cllr Michael Mc Bride, who said continuity will be vital as LYIT merges with campuses in Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Cllr Mc Bride, who sits on the LYIT board at present, says having a councillor there is to everyone’s benefit….