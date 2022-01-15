Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH and nationally today

The number of people being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid 19 has fallen below a thousand for the first time in almost a week.

Latest figures from the HSE show that 940 people are receiving treatment for the virus, a drop of 80 on yesterday, while 83 are being treated in ICU.

There was also a steep reduction in the number of Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital – there were 45 admitted patients with the virus there as of the latest figures, down 9 on the day before.

In a tweet this morning HSE CEO Paul Reid said a consistent set of trends give great hope.

He said there are fewer patients on oxygen support and GP referrals, and overall case numbers are also down.

Today’s figures come as daily case numbers also continue to fall slightly, with just over 17,000 cases reported yesterday.