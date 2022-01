Donegal earned their second win of the year thanks to a 0-15 to 1-09 victory over Antrim on Saturday afternoon.

The win puts Donegal into the Dr McKenna Cup Semi Final where they will have a home tie against Derry, which will take place on Tuesday 18 Janurary.

Patrick McBrearty was the star of the show for Donegal notching over seven points.

Ryan Ferry spoke with Donegal Manager Declan Bonner.

Ryan also spoke with Eoghan Ban Gallagher who is excited for the Dr McKenna Cup Semi Final.