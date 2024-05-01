Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI Derry on the hunt for wanted man

Police are calling on the public for help in locating a man who is on the run.

35 year old Sean Cruickshank has had his licence revoked and has been recalled to prison.

As well as this, he is wanted by officers in connection with another ongoing investigation in Derry.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of slim to medium build, with short, fair hair.

Despite a number of attempts to arrest and contact Sean, police have been unable to locate him.

If spotted, the public are asked to contact police and refrain from making direct contact.

Police are appealing directly to Sean to hand himself in.

