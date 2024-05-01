Engineer tells Dail committee eligibility rules for inclusion on DCB scheme must change

The Oireachtas Finance Committee met this afternoon to discuss issues relating to Defective Concrete Blocks.

It was attended by representatives of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, as well as Insurers Ireland and Engineers Ireland.

During the meeting, Limerick based engineer John Garret told the committee that guidelines which say existing foundations can be built on need to be reassessed in light of new evidence from the Geological Survey of Ireland.

He also predicted that the effect that defective blocks are having on the housing market in Donegal will spread to other counties, and that must be seriously considered by government…………….