11,139 new Covid cases confirmed

A further 11,139 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

It’s the lowest daily number of cases reported in almost three weeks.

6,329 cases were detected by PCR tests, and 4,810 were positive antigen tests registered on the HSE portal.

There are 1,006 Covid patients in hospital, 97 of them in ICU.

The Tánaiste has said he can’t give a date for when Covid restrictions will be lifted.

Leo Varadkar has said he’s in favour of a phased re-opening but at a faster pace than we’ve seen in previous years.

NPHET will meet on Thursday to consider the current spread of Covid and advise Government on how to manage the re-opening.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he thinks the country is in a different position to before………..

The Restaurants’ Association of Ireland has called for a return to normal trading hours for its members.

The group has said the reversal of Covid restrictions should happen on Thursday after NPHET meets.

CEO of the RAI Adrian Cummins said the 8pm closing time is effectively a lockdown for hospitality.