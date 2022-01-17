Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

11,139 new Covid cases confirmed

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A further 11,139 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

It’s the lowest daily number of cases reported in almost three weeks.

6,329 cases were detected by PCR tests, and 4,810 were positive antigen tests registered on the HSE portal.

There are 1,006 Covid patients in hospital, 97 of them in ICU.

The Tánaiste has said he can’t give a date for when Covid restrictions will be lifted.

Leo Varadkar has said he’s in favour of a phased re-opening but at a faster pace than we’ve seen in previous years.

NPHET will meet on Thursday to consider the current spread of Covid and advise Government on how to manage the re-opening.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he thinks the country is in a different position to before………..

The Restaurants’ Association of Ireland has called for a return to normal trading hours for its members.

The group has said the reversal of Covid restrictions should happen on Thursday after NPHET meets.

CEO of the RAI Adrian Cummins said the 8pm closing time is effectively a lockdown for hospitality.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

11,139 new Covid cases confirmed

17 January 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Two serious road collisions in Donegal

17 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday January 17th

17 January 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Crash causing traffic delays in South Donegal

17 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

11,139 new Covid cases confirmed

17 January 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Two serious road collisions in Donegal

17 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday January 17th

17 January 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Crash causing traffic delays in South Donegal

17 January 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

British government is ‘interfering’ in Stormont election – SF

17 January 2022
covid19
News, Top Stories

3,295 new Covid cases reported in NI

17 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube