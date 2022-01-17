3,295 new Covid cases reported in NI

3,295 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the North in the last 24 hours.
There have been four additional covid related deaths.
394 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 28 in ICU.
