Almost 290 jobs were created in the Donegal Gaeltacht last year.

In total, 286 positions were created on the ground by Donegal companies in 2021 however, when job losses are taken into consideration, there was a net gain of 136 jobs.

Nationally, 825 new full-time jobs were created in Gaeltacht companies in 2021, the highest number of jobs created in one year since 2008.

CEO of Udaras na Gaeltachta Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh has been outlining key objectives for the Donegal Gaeltacht going forward: