Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gambling awareness needs to start at younger age – Gambling Support Counsellor

A Gambling Support service provided therapeutic sessions to 2,591 people in Donegal last year.

The Gambling Therapy & Support Service is a two year pilot project operating from the Finn Valley Resources Centre.

Figures indicate that gambling addiction is more prevalent among men in the county with women said to find it more difficult to seek the help needed.

The Donegal Joint Policing Committee has agreed to write to relevant authorities to request additional support for the service.

Gertrude Houton, Gambling Support Counsellor, Finn Valley Family Resource Centre says it’s vital gambling awareness begins at a young age:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

counselling youth adolesent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gambling awareness needs to start at younger age – Gambling Support Counsellor

26 April 2024
Wedding
News, Top Stories

17% drop in marriages in Donegal last year

26 April 2024
GMB
News, Top Stories

Education workers to strike in Northern Ireland

26 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

counselling youth adolesent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gambling awareness needs to start at younger age – Gambling Support Counsellor

26 April 2024
Wedding
News, Top Stories

17% drop in marriages in Donegal last year

26 April 2024
GMB
News, Top Stories

Education workers to strike in Northern Ireland

26 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 April 2024
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Arranmore fishing family say they got a fair hearing in Strasbourg

26 April 2024
Bellanascadden
News, Top Stories

Water supply issues today in the vicinity of Letterkenny and Convoy

26 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube