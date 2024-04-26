Gambling awareness needs to start at younger age – Gambling Support Counsellor

A Gambling Support service provided therapeutic sessions to 2,591 people in Donegal last year.

The Gambling Therapy & Support Service is a two year pilot project operating from the Finn Valley Resources Centre.

Figures indicate that gambling addiction is more prevalent among men in the county with women said to find it more difficult to seek the help needed.

The Donegal Joint Policing Committee has agreed to write to relevant authorities to request additional support for the service.

Gertrude Houton, Gambling Support Counsellor, Finn Valley Family Resource Centre says it’s vital gambling awareness begins at a young age: